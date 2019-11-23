Ohio State vs. Penn State dubbed ‘Big Ten game of the year’

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) congratulates wide receiver Binjimen Victor (9) on scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 9 Penn State on Saturday in the final home game for the Buckeyes that has been dubbed the Big Ten’s game of the year with a shot at a Big Ten championship and possibly a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.

RELATED: Ohio State welcomes 3 live national broadcasts for Penn State game

The last three games between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have been decided by a total of five points, with Ohio State winning the last two by a point with four-quarter comebacks.

The Buckeyes roll into this game having beaten each of their first 10 opponents by at least 24 points. Ohio State is No. 1 in the nation in scoring (51.5 points per game) and points allowed (9.8 per game).

They also get back star defensive end Chase Young, who sat out the last two games due to an NCAA rules violation.

The Nittany Lions lost to Minnesota two weeks ago, but bounced back with a victory against Indiana last week and can still win the Big Ten East by beating the Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2011.

Penn State’s defense has struggled in its last two games, and now the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions are preparing for their toughest opponent yet in Ohio State.

Coach James Franklin says the Buckeyes may be the best team he’s coached against.