Do you believe you have a gambling problem? Click here for a list of resources, or call the Ohio Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-589-9966.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 2 Ohio State has one more game where it will be favored by a massive amount and seemingly primed for a big win.

Ohio State’s 38-3 win over Michigan State marked the fifth time in six games the Buckeyes covered the spread after the 35-point win as 32.5-point favorites. Despite the lopsided win, anchored by a three-touchdown performance from Marvin Harrison Jr., the game went under its 47-point total, the eighth time the under has hit for a Buckeyes game.

For this Saturday, Ohio State welcomes Minnesota for its final home game of the season. Many see this as a preparation game for the Buckeyes before they go to Michigan on Nov. 25. The sportsbooks have OSU winning big, and bettors have one last chance to take advantage of an OSU game that is seemingly a sure thing.

Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full explanation of how to read betting odds, click here.

Latest odds

Moneyline: Ohio State (-3600), Minnesota (+1500)

Spread: Ohio State (-27.5, [-110]), Minnesota (+27.5, [-110])

Total: 49.5 points (Over & Under, -110)

Betting trends

The Buckeyes have won 12 straight against Minnesota but have only covered twice in the last eight games, wins in 2010 and 2009. During that span of 12 consecutive wins, Ohio State has been favored by at least 20 points six times.

The total set for Saturday’s game is the lowest in the series since 2009. The under has hit in four of the last six OSU-Minnesota contests. The Buckeyes have scored at least 28 points during the 12-game win streak against the Golden Gophers.

Ohio State has only covered twice in its last 10 games that precede the Buckeyes-Michigan showdown, a 2022 win over Indiana and a 2021 win over Michigan State.

How the Buckeyes can cover

Bettors that could take the Buckeyes to cover a 27.5-point spread will point to the team’s recent consistency in covering spreads set by the books. A majority of the time Ohio State covers it does so by a slim margin, including last week where it covered the spread only by a field goal. But the fact Ohio State got a 35-point win gives it good momentum to take down an inconsistent Gophers side by four touchdowns.

Although home-field advantage is always a factor in college football, it always is more so when it’s senior day and when you have a Heisman candidate playing his final home game. Marvin Harrison Jr. is right in the mix and could have another incredible game that carries the Buckeyes to a big victory.

How Minnesota can cover

While the stakes for the Buckeyes will be highest when they go to Ann Arbor next week, the stakes for the Gophers are as high as ever when they go to Ohio Stadium. Minnesota is still trying to keep itself in the race for the Big Ten West title and attempting to be bowl-eligible. While a division title is unlikely, the Gophers will have to play a tough game that could be closer than the sportsbooks expect.

Additionally, trends have to end at some point and bettors might feel Minnesota could be the team to end this recent stretch of Ohio State covering. As a large underdog and only suffering one loss this season by at least 28 points, Minnesota could easily cover for its final road game of the 2023 campaign.