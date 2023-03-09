CHICAGO (WCMH) — Four Ohio State freshman combined for 44 points as the Buckeyes upset Iowa 73-69 Thursday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

This is just the third time in Big Ten Tournament history the 13th seed has reached the quarterfinals.

Ohio State’s Justice Sueing (14) battles for a loose ball against Iowa’s Filip Rebraca during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men’s tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Iowa’s Tony Perkins (11) shoots over Ohio State’s Sean McNeil (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men’s tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Ohio State’s head coach Chris Holtmann reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa at the Big Ten men’s tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Iowa’s Kris Murray (24) drives the ball against Ohio State’s Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men’s tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh (10) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa at the Big Ten men’s tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa at the Big Ten men’s tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton (2) drives the ball against Iowa’s Ahron Ulis (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men’s tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Freshman point guard Bruce Thornton dropped 17 points as he continues to find a rhythm late in the season. Thornton averaged 8.8 points per game during OSU’s first 27 games but has since averaged 17 points in the Buckeyes last six games.

Freshman Brice Sensabaugh added 16 points while veterans Justice Sueing and Sean McNeil combined for 27 points in the win.

Sueing and freshman Roddy Gayle Jr. made a pair of clutch free throws and three pointers in the final four minutes to propel the Buckeyes to thier second win over the Hawkeyes this season.

With the game tied 61-61 and four and a half minutes left to play, Gayle Jr. made back-to-back shots, both assisted by Thornton, and assisted Sueing’s three-pointer with two minutes left to give the Buckeyes a four-point lead they would keep thanks to clutch free throws.

Up next, the Buckeyes will face Michigan State on Friday at approximately 3:00 p.m. EST.