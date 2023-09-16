Watch a previous NBC4 profile of Sammy Sasso in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a standout Ohio State University wrestler injured in a shooting last month said he is making progress in his recovery after a medical setback.

The family of Sammy Sasso said he has taken “a significant step forward” this week when he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility after 28 days in the hospital.

Sasso’s stay in the hospital was extended due to “unforeseen complications arising from his colon surgery,” the family posted to a GoFundMe page to help cover Sasso’s medical costs.

As of Sept. 16, the family’s GoFundMe page has exceeded its initial $100,000 goal.

“We want to express our gratitude for the support you’ve shown Sammy during this challenging time,” the family posted in the update. “Every donation, message, and positive thought has made a difference in Sammy’s spirits and his path toward recovery.”

According to Columbus police, Sasso was the victim of a shooting and carjacking on Aug. 18 on North High Street. Two teenagers – a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy – have been charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault in connection with the incident.

A fifth-year student, Sasso, 23, is from Nazareth, Pa., and has earned a decorated collegiate wrestling career, winning two Big Ten titles and two NCAA runner-up finishes.

“In the rehabilitation facility Sammy has been transferred to, he will receive extensive rehabilitation and care tailored to his unique needs,” the family posted in the update. “Sammy is currently able to walk a short distance with the assistance of a walker, however there is still a long road ahead of him.”