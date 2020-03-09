Ohio State University spending $8 million in asst. coach salaries for 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State Department of Athletics released salaries and terms for its 10 full-time assistant football coaches Monday, announcing the coaches would be paid a combined $8 million for the coming season.

The total payment for the coaches is up from just over $7.2 million for the 2019 season, which was the third highest nationally for 2019, according to the USA Today database of assistant coach salaries.

OSU Head Coach Ryan Day recently signed a three-year contract extension. Day will make $5.375 million from Feb. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021, plus the University will make an employer contribution of $1 million to his retirement continuation plan on Dec. 31, 2020. He will receive his current salary through June 30, 2020. Beginning July 1, 2020, Day will be paid at an annualized rate of $6.0 million per year through January 31, 2021.

Day’s compensation for the 2021 season will be $6.5 million and his total compensation for the 2022 season will be $7.6 million.

New defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kerry Coombs has a two-year contract through Jan. 31, 2022 that will pay him $1.4 million annually. Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson is next with a salary of $1.2 million per year for the next two seasons.

Co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison and Larry Johnson, the nationally acclaimed defensive line coach and assistant head coach, will each make $1.133 million with Mattison in the second year of a two-year contract and Johnson set to make that amount for the next two seasons.

Ohio State’s assistant coaching staff features eight of the 10 assistant coaches who lead what was considered by many as one of the finest teams in program history in 2019. The Buckeyes won a third consecutive outright Big Ten championship – a first in Big Ten history – and advanced to the College Football Playoffs for the third time in the six-year history of the format, and for the first time since 2016.

Ohio State won 13 games by an average of over 36 points per game and it ranked in the Top 5 of 12 major NCAA statistical categories, including leading the nation in total defense (259.7 yards per game), fewest passing yards per game allowed (156.0), pass efficiency defense (97.50) and offensive third down percentage (55 pct.).

Ohio State was also No. 4 nationally in total offense (529.9) and was the only program in the nation to rank in the Top 5 in both total offense and total defense.

According to the USA Today database, there were 24 assistant coaches making at least $1.0 million in salary in 2019 with five schools – Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, South Carolina and Tennessee – having multiple assistants making at least that much.

Ohio State Assistant Coaching Staff Terms, Salaries and Increases