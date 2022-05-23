COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s baseball team will be needing a new coach starting next season.

OSU announced Monday that coach Greg Beals will not be returning for the 2023 season, which was to be the last year of his contract.

Beals has been the coach of the Buckeyes for 12 seasons, starting in 2011 and had an overall record of 346-288-1. He won the Big Ten Conference tournament championship in 2016 and 2019 and finished with a Big Ten record of 141-139.

A search for a new coach will begin immediately, the university stated in a release.