COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the summer of 2022, one athlete had the Ohio State women’s hockey and field hockey teams equally excited.

“A few of our girls knew her from high school and when her name was in the portal they started calling us, ‘Makenna is in the portal!'” Buckeyes’ women’s ice hockey assistant coach Kelsey Cline said.

“I lit up!” field hockey head coach Jarred Martin said. “I was obviously like, ‘Mak! Let me know what we need to do on our end.'”

It’s not every day a team can pick up a talented transfer like Makenna Webster; and it is even more rare for one player to be a game-changer for two teams.

That’s the thing though: Webster is incredibly rare.

“Her vision,” Cline said when asked what makes Webster special. “When she sees the ice or the field, she can take a picture of that in her mind and react how she needs to, whether, again, it’s scoring but a big thing for her, too, is she has really nice assists. She can set people up. She’s so quick, it’s hard for defenders to get a body on her.”

“Her hands are so fast and that’s definitely a result at what she’s able to do in tight spaces,” Martin said. “She’s really good with body contact. If people want to tackle her hard, she’s okay to slide off people.”

Ice hockey was Webster’s first love. She started playing early in elementary school, and then about a year or so later, she went to gym class one day and they were learning field hockey. So, in second grade, she started playing both and did so up until high school, when ice hockey took precedent and field hockey was more of a hobby.

Webster transferred to Shattuck St. Mary’s School in Minnesota for high school to focus on ice hockey and continued to play field hockey tournaments during the winter holidays and in the summer with her club, Gateway in St. Louis. Her ice hockey talents earned her a full scholarship to play for Mark Johnson and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Yes, that Mark Johnson from the 1980 United States “Miracle on Ice” hockey team.

Her freshman year, the Badgers won the national championship and Webster earned MVP honors at the Frozen Four national tournament.

In 2021, she was still at the right age to play for Gateway’s U19 team. She linked up with her old team and played with them at the 2021 USA Field Hockey National Championships, finishing second.

“I was like, ‘Wow! I miss it!’” Webster said. “After that, I decided to look to play both and I got into the (transfer) portal and that’s how I ended up at Ohio State.”

In 2023, her second year back in field hockey full-time, Webster earned third-team All-American honors with the Buckeyes. On the ice, she’s already tallied 4 goals and 3 assists halfway through the season on the number-one-ranked Ohio State squad.

“It kind of took me a year under my belt to get back into things,” she said. “My teammates have been great and it’s why I’ve been able to have a successful year this year.”

“Her eye-hand coordination is uncanny at times,” Martin said.

Uncanny coordination among the Ohio State coaching staffs is also what makes it possible to set Webster up to succeed. Even before she arrived at Ohio State, the field hockey and ice hockey coaches came together, worked on a plan to present to Webster as a recruiting pitch, and demonstrate to her the Buckeyes’ dedication to making this not just obtainable but outstanding.

“It’s been really fun to work with another staff and work with them on the dual-sport of it all,” Cline said. “To take into account the load you get from an on-field sport to an on-ice sport. For us, all we want to do is on Sundays, Makenna receives one schedule where she knows where to go and to go be a rock star. Everyone is going to put their heads together on how we’re going to do that.”

“There’s such a pride within the athletics department, within being a Buckeye, within the sports themselves, you’ll find those people who are willing to help,” Martin said. “You have to commit to it and be the one who is pushing the envelope, which obviously Mak does, but know that you’re never alone.”

And while Webster has helped both hockey teams achieve excellent results, both programs have reached new heights in other ways working together for her.



“Our girls go and support field hockey and cheer her on, the field hockey girls are in the rink,” Cline said. “We’ve all gotten to know each other. She’s definitely brought both groups together.”



“It’s made me more mature,” Webster said of her life as a Buckeye. “Like, Ohio State has made me a more independent person and it’s going to make me very successful.”

The top-ranked Ohio State women’s ice hockey team gets the second half of their season underway this weekend at No. 2 Minnesota. The Buckeyes are undefeated in conference play and off to their best start in program history at 16-2-0.