COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ohio State receiver will be staying in the Big Ten and heading to one of the Buckeyes’ closest rivals.

Senior Julian Fleming has committed to Penn State and will be a Nittany Lion in his final year of eligibility, he announced on social media Wednesday afternoon. Fleming announced on Dec. 4 his intentions to leave Ohio State. “Excited for a new chapter! #WEARE,” wrote Fleming on Instagram with a graphic of him in the iconic blue Penn State uniform.

Fleming joined Ohio State in 2020 from Catawissa, Pennsylvania and played four seasons for the Scarlet & Grey. He caught 79 passes for 963 yards and seven touchdowns. Fleming’s hometown of Catawissa is 90 miles away from University Park.

The Nittany Lions will be trying to win its first Big Ten title since 2016 in an expanded 18-team Big Ten that adds Washington, Oregon, USC, and UCLA. Fleming and PSU will face-off against the Buckeyes in 2024 at home on Nov. 2. Penn State will play three of the new Big Ten teams, hosting UCLA (Oct. 5) and Washington (Nov. 9) while traveling to USC (Oct. 12).