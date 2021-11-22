FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Meechie Johnson Jr. made a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left as Ohio State beat No. 21 Seton Hall 79-76 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Seton Hall erased a second-half deficit in the final seconds when Jamir Harris stole the ball and raced for a fast-break layup to tie it 76-76 with 15.9 seconds left.

Ohio State elected not to call a timeout and Johnson made his team’s 11th 3-pointer. The Buckeyes shot 50% from behind the arc.

Seton Hall got it to Tyrese Samuel for a decent look at the buzzer but it bounced hard off the backboard.

E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 28 points, making all 10 of his free throws and shot 8-of-17 from the floor. Justin Ahrens contributed 17 points and made five threes.

Jared Rhoden finished with a career-high 29 points for Seton Hall.