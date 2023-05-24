COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the most highly anticipated games of the 2023 college football season will air on NBC4 on Sept. 23.

Ohio State will travel to South Bend, Indiana, for the first time since 1996 to take on Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. The last Buckeyes game to air on NBC was 27 years ago during that 1996 season when they beat the Fighting Irish 19-16.

Last season, Ohio State beat Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes have beaten the Irish in their last five meetings and have an all-time record of 5-2 against them.

Ohio State-Notre Dame history

2022 – Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

2015 – Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28

2005 – Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 20

1996 – Ohio State 29, Notre Dame 16

1995 – Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 26

1936 – Notre Dame 7, Ohio State 2

1935 – Notre Dame 18, Ohio State 13

Buckeyes on NBC4

This is the first of two Ohio State games so far that will air on NBC4. The Buckeyes will also host Michigan State in primetime at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Buckeyes football on NBC4 will also be coupled with NFL action as 2023 begins a double dose of primetime weekend football with Big Ten games on Saturdays and the NFL’s weekly Sunday Night Football game. NBC4 will also be the home for the 2023 NFL season opener as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

For the full NFL on NBC schedule, which includes SNF and a Thanksgiving game, click here.

Confirmed Big Ten on NBC schedule

Sept. 2: West Virginia vs. Penn State

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 11: Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Friday, Nov. 24: Penn State vs. Michigan State, at Detroit

Ohio State football schedule

Sept 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana

Sept. 9: Youngstown State vs. Ohio State

Sept. 16: Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: Maryland vs. Ohio State

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue

Oct. 21: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Nov. 11: Michigan State vs. Ohio State at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18: Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan 12:00 p.m.