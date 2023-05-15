COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be playing one of its home Big Ten games in primetime on NBC4.

OSU athletics announced that the Buckeyes will host the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4. Last season, Ohio State beat Michigan State 49-20 in East Lansing and has not lost to the Spartans since 2015.

The Veterans Day contest is the 100th announced night game in Ohio State football history. The Buckeyes are 71-29 all-time in games kicking off after 5 p.m. At least two Ohio State games will be exclusively on NBC4 with the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame on Sept. 23 also set to be on NBC4 due to a longtime deal between that school and NBC.

Ohio State begins its season on Sept. 2 on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers.

2023 begins a double dose of primetime weekend football on NBC4 with Big Ten football on Saturdays and the NFL’s weekly Sunday Night Football game. NBC4 will also be the home for the 2023 NFL season opener as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

For the full NFL on NBC schedule, which includes SNF and a Thanksgiving game, click here.

Confirmed Big Ten Saturday Night schedule

Sept. 2: West Virginia vs. Penn State

Nov. 11: Michigan State vs. Ohio State