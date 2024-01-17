COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s incoming athletic director addressed Buckeye Nation for the first time on Wednesday morning.

Ross Bjork of Texas A&M, who begins as OSU’s AD on July 1, is being introduced by university president Ted Carter and current OSU athletic director Gene Smith during a news conference. You can watch the news conference live in the player above.

OSU made it official Tuesday that Bjork, who has been serving as Texas A&M’s athletic director since 2019, will replace Smith upon his retirement. Reports surfaced Monday that Ohio State was targeting Bjork, who has been an athletic director since 2010 serving at three different schools.

The search caps a process that began shortly after Smith announced his retirement in August and weeks after Ted Carter became president of Ohio State on Jan. 1. His hiring will require the approval of Ohio State’s board of trustees.

Before going to Texas A&M, Bjork was the athletic director at Mississippi for eight years and oversaw periods of success and controversy for both SEC schools. At Ole Miss, the football team vacated 33 wins over NCAA violations. At Texas A&M, he extended the contract of then football coach Jimbo Fisher before his firing in November. Fisher’s buyout payment was $75 million.

Bjork comes to Columbus amidst unique periods for the football and men’s basketball programs. Under football coach Ryan Day, OSU is coming off losses in back-to-back bowl games in addition to three consecutive losses to Michigan, despite amassing 22 regular season wins the past two years and developing numerous NFL stars.

The men’s basketball program under coach Chris Holtmann has gone 2-4 in Big Ten play this season after missing the NCAA Tournament last year, the first time OSU was left out of March Madness since 2016-17.

Big Ten athletic directors (includes incoming schools)

Illinois: Josh Whitman (Eighth year)

Josh Whitman (Eighth year) Indiana: Scott Dolson (Fourth year)

Scott Dolson (Fourth year) Iowa: Beth Goetz (Interim)

Beth Goetz (Interim) Maryland: Damon Evans (Sixth year)

Damon Evans (Sixth year) Michigan: Warde Manuel (Eighth year)

Warde Manuel (Eighth year) Michigan State: Alan Haller (Third year)

Alan Haller (Third year) Minnesota: Mark Coyle (Eighth year)

Mark Coyle (Eighth year) Nebraska: Trev Alberts (Third year)

Trev Alberts (Third year) Northwestern: Derrick Gragg (Third year)

Derrick Gragg (Third year) Ohio State: Gene Smith (To be replaced by Ross Bjork on July 1)

Gene Smith (To be replaced by Ross Bjork on July 1) Oregon: Rob Mullens (14th year)

Rob Mullens (14th year) Penn State: Patrick Kraft (Second year)

Patrick Kraft (Second year) Purdue: Mike Bobinski (Eighth year)

Mike Bobinski (Eighth year) Rutgers: Pat Hobbs (Eighth year)

Pat Hobbs (Eighth year) UCLA: Martin Jarmond (Fourth year)

Martin Jarmond (Fourth year) USC: Jennifer Cohen (First year)

Jennifer Cohen (First year) Washington: Troy Dannen (First year)

Troy Dannen (First year) Wisconsin: Chris McIntosh (Third year)