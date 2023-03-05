CHICAGO (WCMH) — After the Buckeyes first season in nearly 20 years with a losing record, the team will now head to Chicago for the Big Ten tournament.

Ohio State (13-18, 5-15) received the 13-seed in next week’s conference tournament that will be played at the United Center in Chicago. In the first round, the Buckeyes will play 12-seed Wisconsin Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

With just 13 wins in the regular season, OSU finished with its least amount of wins in a regular season since 1997-98 when the team finished 8-22. Barring a longshot Big Ten tournament victory, the Scarlet and Grey will miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017.

Should the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin, they will take on No. 5 Iowa on Thursday afternoon. The Big Ten final is set for Mar. 12 at 3:30 p.m. and will be immediately followed by Selection Sunday, where the 68-team March Madness bracket will be revealed.

2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

March 8: First Round

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. – No. 13 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin

Game 2: 25 minutes after Game 1 – No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 11 Nebraska

March 9: Second Round

Game 3: 12:00 p.m. – No. 9 Rutgers vs. No. 8 Michigan

Game 4: 25 minutes after Game 3 – Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Iowa

Game 5: 6:30 p.m. – No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Illinois

Game 6: 25 minutes after Game 5 – Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Maryland

March 10: Quarterfinals

Game 7: 12:00 p.m. – Game 3 Winner vs. No. 1 Purdue

Game 8: 25 minutes after Game 7 – Game 4 Winner vs. No. 4 Michigan State

Game 9: 6:30 p.m. – Game 5 Winner vs. No. 2 Northwestern

Game 10: 25 minutes after Game 9 – Game 6 Winner vs. No. 3 Indiana

March 11: Semifinals

Game 11: 1:00 p.m. – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner

Game 12: 25 minutes after Game 11 – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner

March 12: Final (3:30 p.m.)