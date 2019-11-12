Ohio State to face Rutgers after big win against Maryland

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 9: Tuf Borland #32 celebrates a first quarter sack with Tyler Friday #54 of the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Ohio State travels to Rutgers Saturday, as the Buckeyes take on the Scarlet Knights in another Big Ten battle.

Last Saturday, the Buckeyes dismantled Maryland in a 73-14 win at Ohio Stadium.

Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half as the buckeyes totaled 705 yards of offense and 40 first downs.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said his team had to overcome the challenge of losing Chase Young to suspension.

“We went through a little adversity this week,” coach Ryan Day said. “Adversity reveals character, and our character was at the forefront of this game. I felt we came out and showed we’re made of something special here.”

The Buckeyes defense, without Young, held the Terrapins to a single yard of offense in the first quarter and 139 yards for the game. Anthony McFarland, who rushed for 298 yards against the Buckeyes last season, managed only 7 yards on six carries.

Rutgers was on a bye week last Saturday and is winless in the Big Ten conference.