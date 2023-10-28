MADISON, WIS. (WCMH) – Ohio State will be without a pair of wide receivers when the No. 3 Buckeyes face off against Wisconsin in Madison, but it’s not all bad news with respect to the injury report.

Quarterback Devin Brown will not play due to an ankle injury he suffered against Penn State last Saturday. Brown was carted off from the Buckeye’s sideline after he was stopped on a QB sneak from Penn State’s one-yard-line in the second half of the 20-12 victory.

Brown could miss multiple weeks and Kyle McCord will likely take over full duties under center.

Also out against Wisconsin are RB Miyan Williams, WR Nolan Baudo, WR Kyion Grayes, CB Jyaire Brown, and S Ja’Had Carter. Wiliams is third on the team with 158 yards rushing and he’s scored three TDs.

The good news is that OSU will welcome back several key players to bolster their roster when the teams kick off at Camp Randall Stadium, tonight at 7:30 p.m.

The team’s top two running backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum, will soften the loss of Williams. Both players missed the Penn State game with undisclosed injuries suffered at Purdue. Receiver Emeka Egbuka is also now recovered from an ankle injury he suffered against Maryland. Egbuka is third on the team with 22 receptions and 303 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, OSU’s lockdown cornerback Denzel Burke and his team-leading seven passes defended, will suit up after missing the Penn State game. Burke exited the game against Purdue with an undisclosed injury. Safety Carmen Martinez is also expected to return to the team.

Buckeyes unavailable at Wisconsin

Nolan Baudo

Devin Brown

Jyaire Brown

Ja’Had Carter

Kyion Grayes

Miyan Williams

Questionable

None