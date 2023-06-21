Watch an earlier report on Herbstreit’s hospitalization in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State junior tight end Zak Herbstreit was released from the Wexner Medical Center on Wednesday, according to an OSU spokesperson.

Herbstreit went to the hospital last week with an apparent heart issue.

Herbstreit, a junior, is the son of former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who posted a note on his son’s behalf to social media on Tuesday.

“I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling right. Culminated with tests results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative,” Zak said in his dad’s Twitter post.

“We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days.”