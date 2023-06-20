COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State junior tight end Zak Herbstreit has been hospitalized and is in stable condition at Wexner Medical Center, where he’s being “monitored and evaluated,” a university spokesperson said.

The cause of his hospitalization was not immediately clear.

Herbstreit, a junior, is the son of former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Zak joined the Ohio State program in June 2021 as a preferred walk-on.

In high school, he played for Montgomery Bell Academy in Tennessee.