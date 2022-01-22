COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State tight end Mitch Rossi is returning for a sixth season, Rossi’s dad, Tom, confirmed with NBC4’s Whitney Harding.

Rossi has enrolled in a graduate program. Tom Rossi said OSU coach Ryan Day spoke with Mitch about his role on the team and how he can help the program and believes Mitch can have a big impact in 2022.

Rossi will be the most experienced tight end on the roster this season with Jeremy Ruckert’s departure to the NFL. In 2021, Mitch caught his first touchdown of his collegiate career in a win over Rutgers. With Cade Stover possibly moving to defense, Rossi could be Ohio State’s No. 1 tight end in 2022. Rossi was originally a walk-on when he arrived on campus back in 2017.