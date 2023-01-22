Michigan men’s swim and dive team vs OSU 204 to 95, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at UM’s Canham Natatorium.

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WCMH) – The Ohio State University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams made history in Ann Arbor Saturday when the women’s team beat Michigan for the first time ever in Wolverines territory, while the men’s team earned it’s first dual meet victory in Ann Arbor since 1951.

The victory also marks the first time the women’s team has beaten Michigan in back-to-back seasons; for the men, that same accomplishment is the first time since the 1950s.

The women beat the Wolverines 186.5 to 113.5, while the men won 151.5-148.5.

Men’s Meet Notes

The Bucks picked up their first victory of the day in the 200 medley relay, with the team of Alex Quach, Pete Krusinski, James Ward and Ruslan Gaziev finishing in 1:26.04.

Charlie Clark won the 1000 free with a time of 8:58.07. North Hansen (9:13.09), Alex Axon (9:17.85) and Sam Campbell (9:18.42) finished 2-3-4.

Gaziev picked up a win in the 200 free with a time of 1:36.37.

In a tight race, Quach tied for first place in the 100 back, touching the wall 47.34, which is an NCAA B standard time. Thomas Watkins finished in third place with a time of 47.62.

Karl Helmuth placed fifth in the 100 breast, finishing in 56.07. He also finished fifth in the 200 breast with a time of 2:02.51.

Chachi Gustafson won the 200 fly with a time of 1:46.75.

Gaziev finished third in the 50 free, touching the wall at 20.02.

Clayton Chaplin won the 3-meter dive with an overall score of 351.90, which is an NCAA Zones qualifying score. Lyle Yost placed third with a score of 317.25.

Gaziev earned a first-place finish in the 100 free, finishing in an NCAA B cut time of 43.58.

Watkins won the 200 back, finishing in an NCAA B standard time of 1:43.94.

Clark (4:24.46) and Axon (4:27.08) finished first and second in the 500 free.

Quach won the 100 fly with an NCAA B standard time of 46.59. Gustafson (47.66) placed third.

Chaplin placed second in the 3-meter dive with an NCAA Zones qualifying score of 384.53.

Watkins finished third in the 200 IM with a time of 1:47.60.

The relay team of Quach, Ward, Tomas Navikonis and Shaw Satterfield placed second in the 400 free relay, finishing in 2:54.67.

Women’s Meet Notes

Ohio State opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay; the team of Nyah Funderburke, Josephine Panitz, Katherine Zenick and Amy Fulmer swam the event in 1:38.81. The relay team of Tristan Harrison, Hannah Bach, Catherine Russo and Teresa Ivan placed second with a time of 1:39.79.

Maya Geringer placed first in the 1000 free with a time of 9:54.12. Gwen Woodbury finished in third place with a time of 9:59.19.

Fulmer won the 200 free, finishing in 1:48.04.

Harrison won the 100 back with a time of 54.42 and Morgan Kraus placed second with a time of 55.10.

Panitz (1:00.78) and Hannah Bach (1:02.88) placed second and third in the 100 breast, respectively. Panitz’s time is an NCAA B cut time.

Felicia Pasadyn earned a win in the 200 fly with an NCAA B standard time of 1:58.84.

Ivan finished second in the 50 free with an NCAA B cut time of 22.57. Zenick placed third, touching the wall at 22.59.

Lena Hentschel won the 1-meter dive with an NCAA Zones qualifying score of 353.48. Ciara McGing also turned in an NCAA Zones qualifying, placing third with an overall score of 303.68.

Fulmer placed second in the 100 free with a time of 49.47 and Ivan finished third with a time of 49.69.

Panitz finished the 200 breast in an NCAA B cut time of 2:12.22 to place second. Leah Baker (2:18.75) finished third.

Pasadyn earned her second win of the day in the 200 back with a time of 1:57.48. Paige Hall placed third with a time of 1:58.58.

Woodbury won the 500 free, finishing in 4:54.41, and Geringer placed second, finishing in 4:55.57.

Zenick won the 100 fly with an NCAA B standard time of 53.36. Kraus finished second with a time of 54.32.

Hentschel also won the 3-meter dive with a score of 302.40, which is an NCAA Zones qualifying score.

Pasadyn (2:00.91) and Panitz (2:01.73) placed second and third in the 200 IM.

The relay team of Zenick, Harrison, Ivan and Fulmer won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:17.14.

Next up for the Buckeyes is the Tim Welsh Classic, hosted by Notre Dame, on Jan. 27-28.