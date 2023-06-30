COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State swimmer and United States Olympian Hunter Armstrong will represent the red, white and blue once again this summer.

The world record holder finished first in the 100-meter backstroke at the Phillips 66 National Championships, earning him a spot on Team USA for the World Championships in Japan.

Armstrong finished with a time of 52.33, edging out four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy by .06 seconds.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 30: Hunter Armstrong prepares to compete in the Men’s 100 Meter Backstroke Final on day four of the Phillips 66 National Championships at Indiana University Natatorium on June 30, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Dover, Ohio native was a member of Team USA in the 2020 Olympics and participated in the 4×100 medley relay during the semifinal round. He didn’t participate in the finals but won a gold medal for his part in the semifinals.

Armstrong was an eight-time all-state swimmer and two-time state runner-up at Dover High School. He transferred to Ohio State from West Virginia University for the 2020-21 season.