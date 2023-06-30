COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State swimmer and United States Olympian Hunter Armstrong will represent the red, white and blue once again this summer.
The world record holder finished first in the 100-meter backstroke at the Phillips 66 National Championships, earning him a spot on Team USA for the World Championships in Japan.
Armstrong finished with a time of 52.33, edging out four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy by .06 seconds.
The Dover, Ohio native was a member of Team USA in the 2020 Olympics and participated in the 4×100 medley relay during the semifinal round. He didn’t participate in the finals but won a gold medal for his part in the semifinals.
Armstrong was an eight-time all-state swimmer and two-time state runner-up at Dover High School. He transferred to Ohio State from West Virginia University for the 2020-21 season.