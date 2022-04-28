GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WCMH) — Ohio State junior swimmer Hunter Armstrong broke the world record in the men’s 50m backstroke with a time of 23.71 seconds at the International Team Trials on Thursday.

The Dover, Ohio native was a member of Team USA in the 2020 Olympics and participated in the 4×100 medley relay during the semifinal round. He didn’t participate in the finals but won a gold medal for his part in the semifinals.

Armstrong was an eight-time all-state swimmer and two-time state runner-up at Dover High School. He transferred to Ohio State from West Virginia University for the 2020-21 season.