Ohio State suspends safety Marcus Hooker after OVI arrest

Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker (23) returns an interception against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State junior safety Marcus Hooker has been suspended from the football team, according to an OSU spokesperson.

According to a Columbus police report, Hooker was cited Saturday for OVI in the Grandview area. He is due to be arraigned Friday.

OSU is set to open spring football drills Friday on campus.

Hooker played in 7 of OSU’s 8 games this season, making 15 tackles and intercepting a pass to seal the Buckeyes’ win at Penn State this past season.

Hooker, from New Castle, PA, is the younger brother of former OSU All-American Malik Hooker.

In 2018, Hooker was cited for DUI by Pennsylvania police and he was suspended by OSU at that time. Hooker redshirted that season.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.