Ohio State suspends football recruiting visits due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Football team is suspending all official and unofficial recruiting visits to campus as the state continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Head Coach Ryan Day, visits will be suspended through at least April 20. In addition, coaches will not recruit off campus, following university temporary travel guidelines.

We will suspend all official and unofficial visits to our campus through April 20 while we continue to monitor and adjust to today’s changing issues. In addition, our coaches will not recruit off campus this spring while we follow the university’s new temporary travel guidelines. — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 11, 2020

Ohio State has also canceled the football team’s spring game, and restricted attendance at all spring sports.

Monday evening, Ohio State announced it was suspending face-to-face instruction and moving classes online for the rest of the month in a proactive effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ohio has for positive cases of the virus and 24 additional people are being tested. Three cases were reported in Cuyahoga County and one in Stark County.

No cases have been reported in Columbus or at Ohio State.