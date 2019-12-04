Ohio State stays on top in final CFP rankings before Selection Sunday

Ohio State’s Baron Browning (5), Chase Young (2), linebackers coach Al Washington and head coach Ryan Day celebrate after a 56-27 win against Michigan after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coming out of rivalry week with a huge win, the Ohio State University maintained its first-place position in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Buckeyes, maintaining their No. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll this week, trounced the Michigan Wolverines 56-27 Saturday.

LSU, the number 1 team in the rankings two weeks ago, stayed 2nd after beating Texas A&M 50-7 Saturday.

Both the Buckeyes and the Tigers improved to 12-0 on the season and both have conference playoffs this weekend. OSU will go on to face Wisconsin in the Big 10 championship game Saturday, while LSU will face Georgia.

Wisconsin, last week’s number 12 in the CFP rankings, climbed to 8th with its win over Minnesota, 38-17.

Rounding out the top five are Clemson, Georgia, and Utah.

The 13-member committee will produce a final set of rankings — the only ones that really count — on Selection Sunday, Dec. 8.

The semifinals will be held this season at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28. The national championship game is Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

Ohio State

Ohio State (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) was ranked 2 for the fourth week in a row in the AP Top 25 poll.

Just hours before Tuesday’s CFP rankings, OSU Coach Ryan Day was named Big 10 Coach of the Year while Chase Young picked up both Big 10 Defensive Lineman and Defensive Play of the Year honors.

The Buckeyes scored two touchdowns per quarter Saturday to win its eighth straight game against Michigan.

Two weeks ago, the Nittany Lions provided the toughest contest for the Buckeyes this season. However, with Chase Young back and QB Justin Fields and RB J.K. Dobbins firing on all cylinders, OSU was able to fight off a PSU second-half 17-point surge. It was the first time this season the Buckeyes had to step up in the second half.

Prior to that, the Buckeyes had a huge win over Maryland Nov. 9, the second time this season OSU has scored more than 70 points in a game.

On Nov. 16, it was Rutgers who fell to the Buckeye scoring behemoth.

Ohio State faces the Badgers, who lost to the Buckeyes 38-7 on Oct. 26, in the Big 10 title game. Kickoff is Saturday at 8 p.m.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Week 5

Ohio State LSU Clemson Georgia Utah Oklahoma Baylor Wisconsin Florida Penn State Auburn Alabama Oregon Michigan Notre Dame Iowa Memphis Minnesota Boise State Cincinnati Appalachian State Southern Cal Virginia Navy Oklahoma State

2019 College Football Playoff rankings schedule

The selection committee will release the final CFP rankings on the College Football Playoff selection show, which is scheduled for Dec. 8 from noon-4 p.m. on ESPN.

Who votes on the College Football Playoff rankings?

A 13-member College Football selection committee made up of people with experience as coaches, players, college administrators, athletic directors, and journalists, according to the NCAA. Here is a list of the members:

Rob Mullens (chair) (Oregon athletic director)

Gary Barta (Iowa athletic director)

Frank Beamer (former Virginia Tech head coach)

Paola Boivin (Arizona State professor)

Joe Castiglione (Oklahoma athletic director)

Ken Hatfield (former head coach at three FBS schools)

Chris Howard (Robert Morris president)

Ronnie Lott (Former Southern California All-American)

Terry Mohajir (Arkansas State athletic director)

Ray Odierno (Former United States Army Chief of Staff)

R.C. Slocum (former Texas A&M head coach)

Todd Stansbury (Georgia Tech athletic director)

Scott Stricklin (Florida athletic director)