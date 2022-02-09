COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes have a date set for its annual spring intrasquad scrimmage game at the Horseshoe and tickets will be available soon.

Ohio State confirmed tickets will go on sale on Feb. 11 at 10:00 a.m. and parking will be free at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes announced on Twitter that the spring game will be on Saturday, April 16 at noon.

The spring game will be 140 days before the Buckeyes first 2022 regular season game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sep. 3.

