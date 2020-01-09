Ohio State Spring Game set for April 11

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 18: Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes waves a towel on the sideline near the end of the game against the Michigan Wolverines on November 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 42-39. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Spring Game is set for April 11, 2020, the school announced Thursday.

Spring drills are set to begin the week of March 2 with Ohio State going on spring break March 9-13. When the players return, they will take part in 15 spring practices ending with the spring scrimmage in Columbus.

This will be a chance for fans to see some of their favorite players back in action including Heisman runner-up Justin Fields. The rising junior quarterback led the Buckeyes to their first College Football Playoff since 2016 and propelled them to their first perfect regular season record since 2012.

Ohio State’s 2019 season will go down as one of the best in school history with the Buckeyes going 13-1, beating Michigan by the largest margin of victory in rivalry history and winning a third-straight Big Ten title, all of which was accomplished under first-year head coach Ryan Day.

This spring game will also be the first time fans get a look at Ohio State’s 14 early enrollees:

These 14 players make up a recruiting class that ranks fourth-best in the country and first in the Big Ten.

Ticket information for the spring game has not been announced.