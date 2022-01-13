COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bearcats cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano is expected to accept a position on Ryan Day’s coaching staff at Ohio State.

Eliano will likely be the safeties coach with the departure of Matt Barnes, who took the defensive coordinator job at Memphis after the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win.

Eliano coached at Cincinnati for two years and mentored two of the top cornerbacks in the country in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Jim Thorpe Award winner Coby Bryant.

Cincinnati had the nation’s best pass defense in 2021, finishing No. 1 in pass efficiency defense (100.47), No. 2 in passing yards allowed (168.3), No. 3 in interceptions (18) and No. 4 in opponent completion % (53.5).

Eliano has spent more than 20 seasons in the coaching ranks. He came to UC after a two-year stint as the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach at New Mexico.

He spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Bowling Green as associate head coach and defensive coordinator.

Before Bowling Green, Eliano spent five seasons at UTSA, starting with its inaugural season in 2011 through the 2015 season, coaching safeties and serving as special teams coordinator.