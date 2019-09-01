Breaking News
Five dead, 21 injured after shooting spree in West Texas
Live Now
TRACK LIVE NOW: Hurricane Dorian will approach Florida on Labor Day as a major hurricane

Ohio State sees drop in football season tickets

Buckeyes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Season-ticket sales for Ohio State football games have dropped by 2,300 this season.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that is the biggest drop in at least a decade.

The school says it sold nearly 51,000 non-student season tickets for this season. That’s down 4% from last season.

Ohio State deputy athletic director Diana Sabau says attendance has been falling for college football programs across the nation.

She thinks the absence of Michigan on the home schedule is the biggest reason why sales fell this year.

Ohio State this year began offering ticket packages that include three or four games.

The fifth-ranked Buckeyes opened their season at home Saturday against Florida Atlantic under first-year coach Ryan Day.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools