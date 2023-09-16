COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has broken its season-high in points scored with 42 against Western Kentucky with an entire half of football left to play.
The Buckeyes have scored six touchdowns on seven drives to lead the Hilltoppers 42-10 at halftime. Three of those touchdowns have been on the ground while three have come through the air.
Quarterback Kyle McCord led OSU to a touchdown on the opening drive and then fumbled on OSU’s next possession after taking too long to throw. He responded by leading the Buckeyes on five-straight touchdown drives.
McCord is 13-of-15 for 271 yards and three touchdowns, including an impressive 75-yard throw to Marvin Harrison that went 50 yards in the air. He also threw a seven-yard touchdown and 14-yard TD to Emeka Egbuka.
TreVeyon Henderson has a season-high 66 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns while Chip Trayanum added a 40-yard touchdown.
Coach Ryan Day named McCord the full-time starter earlier this week but said they would still like to get Devin Brown plenty of snaps as the Buckeyes’ backup quarterback.