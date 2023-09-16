COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has broken its season-high in points scored with 42 against Western Kentucky with an entire half of football left to play.

The Buckeyes have scored six touchdowns on seven drives to lead the Hilltoppers 42-10 at halftime. Three of those touchdowns have been on the ground while three have come through the air.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 16: Chip Trayanum #19 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball while being chased by Talique Allen #11 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 16: Chip Trayanum #19 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 16: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 16: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass while being chased by JaQues Evans #3 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 16: Jordan Hancock #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes commits a pass interference penalty against K.D. Hutchinson #15 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 16: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown past Rashion Hodge #23 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day instructs his team against and Western Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, right, applies pressure to Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, right, celebrates his touchdown against Western Kentucky with teammate Carson Hinzman during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson celebrates his touchdown against Western Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Quarterback Kyle McCord led OSU to a touchdown on the opening drive and then fumbled on OSU’s next possession after taking too long to throw. He responded by leading the Buckeyes on five-straight touchdown drives.

McCord is 13-of-15 for 271 yards and three touchdowns, including an impressive 75-yard throw to Marvin Harrison that went 50 yards in the air. He also threw a seven-yard touchdown and 14-yard TD to Emeka Egbuka.

TreVeyon Henderson has a season-high 66 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns while Chip Trayanum added a 40-yard touchdown.

Coach Ryan Day named McCord the full-time starter earlier this week but said they would still like to get Devin Brown plenty of snaps as the Buckeyes’ backup quarterback.