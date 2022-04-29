COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced another football game against a Mid-American Conference team.

The Buckeyes will play Kent State on Sept. 19, 2026, at Ohio Stadium. It will the teams’ first meeting in football since 2014. They have played three times, with Ohio State winning 51-17 in 2002, 48-3 in 2007 and 66-0 in 2014.

Ohio State has six games in upcoming seasons against MAC teams:

2022: Sept. 17 vs. Toledo

2024: Sept. 21 vs. Western Michigan

2026: Sept. 5 vs. Ball State

2026: Sept. 19 vs. Kent State

2027: Sept. 4 vs. Bowling Green

2028: Sept. 2 vs. Buffalo

The Buckeyes’ 2022 season opens Sept. 3 against Notre Dame.