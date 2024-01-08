COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a new safeties coach for the 2024 season.

The program announced on Monday afternoon that safeties coach Perry Eliano will not return to the coaching staff. Eliano was in the final year of his two-year contract as OSU looks for a new safeties coach.

Ohio State ended the 2023 season with the best passing defense in the country, giving up a national low 147 passing yards per game. That’s five less than Big Ten champions and national title contenders Michigan.

The Buckeyes have been going through a slew of changes both with the coaching staff and on the roster. Since losing the Cotton Bowl to Missouri 14-3, multiple Buckeyes have announced intentions to transfer or declare for the NFL Draft.

On the flip side, OSU has picked up big time transfer targets including quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State and offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin from Alabama.