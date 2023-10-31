COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said during his Tuesday news conference that running back Miyan Williams will miss the rest of the season.

The senior running back will be out for the year after having a procedure done for an undisclosed injury. “Miyan has done a lot of great things for us,” said Day. “It’s a big hit for that room and that team but the good news is we have some good depth in that room.”

Williams missed last week’s game at Wisconsin after starting in the Buckeyes 20-12 win over Penn State in Columbus. He also missed the Buckeyes game at Purdue on Oct. 14. The Cincinnati native ends the season with 49 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns. His status for 2024 is unknown at this time.

Ohio State’s Dallan Hayden will likely step in for more carries and reps behind starting running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum. Day also provided an update on wide receiver Emeka Egbuka on Tuesday, who has missed the last three games due to injury.

The Buckeyes play at Rutgers on Saturday as they look to remain unbeaten. After Rutgers, the Buckeyes will return home to play Michigan State on Nov. 11 in primetime on NBC4.