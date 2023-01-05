COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams indicated Thursday on Twitter he will return for a fourth season with the Buckeyes.

Williams was relied upon heavily in 2022 after TreVeyon Henderson suffered a foot injury in OSU’s third game and never fully recovered.

Williams rushed for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns on 128 attempts while averaging 6.4 yards per rush. All of those statistics were career highs for the running back from Cincinnati.

Henderson will also be returning next season.