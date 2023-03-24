BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s hockey team dominated Harvard from start to finish as the Buckeyes beat the Ivy Leaguers 8-1 in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
OSU took a modest 2-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to goals from Cam Thiesing and Cole Mcward. The Buckeyes exploded for five goals in the next 20 minutes in a barrage started by Gustaf Westlund who made his first appearance since October. Thiesing scored six seconds later and the rest was history as OSU advanced to the Elite 8 where they’ll face the winner of Merrimack and Quinnipiac on Sunday.