BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s hockey team dominated Harvard from start to finish as the Buckeyes beat the Ivy Leaguers 8-1 in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

OSU took a modest 2-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to goals from Cam Thiesing and Cole Mcward. The Buckeyes exploded for five goals in the next 20 minutes in a barrage started by Gustaf Westlund who made his first appearance since October. Thiesing scored six seconds later and the rest was history as OSU advanced to the Elite 8 where they’ll face the winner of Merrimack and Quinnipiac on Sunday.

Ohio State forward Jake Wise (28) celebrates after scoring a goal on Harvard University goalie Mitchell Gibson (44) during the second period of an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Ohio State defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) celebrates with defenseman Cole McWard (3) and forward Jake Wise (28) after a goal during the first period of an NCAA hockey game against Harvard University on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Ohio State forward Jake Wise (28) celebrates after a goal during the first period of an NCAA hockey game against Harvard University on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Ohio State defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) keeps the puck away from Harvard University defenseman Mason Langenbrunner (5) during the first period of an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Ohio State forward Jake Wise (28) celebrates with forward Cam Thiesing (15) after a goal during the first period of an NCAA hockey game against Harvard University on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)