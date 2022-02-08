COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State announced its previously postponed men’s basketball game against Nebraska has been rescheduled for March 1 at 7:00 at the Schottenstein Center.

The game was originally scheduled for January 22 but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Cornhuskers program.

This will be the second meeting this season between the two teams as Ohio State claimed an 87-79 overtime victory in Lincoln on Jan. 2.

At this time, no rescheduled date has been set for Ohio State’s postponed game vs. Iowa from Feb. 3.

The Buckeyes return to action Wednesday to face Rutgers on the road before traveling to Ann Arbor for a Saturday night rivalry game.