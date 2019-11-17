Ohio State remains No. 2 in AP Top 25 college football poll

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Thayer Munford #75, Josh Myers #71, Gavin Cupp #61 and Jonah Jackson #73 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warm up prior to game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State remains No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

Ohio State (five first-place votes) maintained its spot after the Buckeyes romped over Rutgers 56-21 on Saturday.

LSU remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 54 first-places votes and No. 3 Clemson (three first-place votes) maintained its spots. Georgia moved up one place after winning 21-14 at Auburn.

The Crimson Tide beat Mississippi State 38-7 on Saturday, but Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip while being tackled late in the second quarter and is done for the year. Alabama fell a spot to fifth.

Minnesota and Baylor both lost for the first time and dropped in the rankings. The 11th-ranked Gophers slipped four spots after losing at Iowa. No. 13 Baylor dropped one after blowing a 28-3 lead at home to Oklahoma.

Iowa jumped four to No. 19 and Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 8.

Fields threw for a career-high 305 yards and matched his best with four touchdown passes as Ohio State romped over Rutgers 56-21 on Saturday.

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) posted its 16th straight win over the last two seasons. The Buckeyes had been outscoring opponents by over 42 points per game, the biggest margin in the nation, and were favored by 51 in this matchup.

The win keeps the Buckeyes on the path toward a possible national championship with major games coming in the final two weeks of the regular season against No. 9 Penn State (9-1) and No. 14 Michigan (8-2).