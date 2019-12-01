Ohio State remains No. 2 in AP Top 25 college football poll

Ohio State’s Baron Browning (5), Chase Young (2), linebackers coach Al Washington and head coach Ryan Day celebrate after a 56-27 win against Michigan after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State remains No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and Alabama dropped to No. 9, snapping the Crimson Tide’s record streak of 68 appearances in the top five.

The top four teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank were unchanged, with LSU at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. Utah moved up to No. 5, followed by Oklahoma, Florida and Baylor.

The rankings were announced on Sunday after No. 2 Ohio State routed No. 10 Michigan 56-27 Saturday for a school-record eighth straight win in the series.

The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn in a wild Iron Bowl on Saturday to give it two regular-season losses for the first time since 2010. The four-spot drop by Alabama broke a string of top-five appearances that began Nov. 8, 2015.

The week before the Tide’s run started it had been seventh, and it had been as low as 12th earlier that season. Alabama passed the old record for consecutive top-five appearances of 55 by Miami (Oct. 8, 2000-Oct. 26, 2003) last season.

Wisconsin moved up three spots to No. 10 after routing Minnesota. The Gophers dropped six spots to No. 15.

On Saturday, J.K. Dobbins ran for four touchdowns and Justin Fields threw four TD passes, providing plenty of firepower for the Buckeyes.

“It feels great just to continue the legacy of this great Ohio State tradition,” defensive end Chase Young said. “We’re just going to try to keep it moving and keep it rolling next week.”

The Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP) will head to the Big Ten championship game to face No. 13 Wisconsin next Saturday with a spot in the College Football Playoff in sight.