COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The holiday season is here and the Ohio State women’s basketball team has plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The Buckeyes (11-0, 2-0) stay at No. 3 in the latest AP poll as one of 10 division one teams that is still undefeated. The team’s lone game over the past week was a Friday night victory over the Albany Great Danes 82-57 in Columbus.

Freshman Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 24 points to earn the Buckeyes its best start to a season in over a decade. Next up for the No. 3 Buckeyes is a Tuesday night match with South Florida in San Diego, the team’s final non-conference regular season game. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

AP Poll (Dec. 19, 2022)

1South Carolina (28)
2Stanford
3Ohio State
4Indiana
5Notre Dame
6North Carolina
7NC State
8Virginia Tech
8UCONN
10LSU
11UCLA
12Utah
13Iowa
14Iowa State
15Maryland
16Oregon
17Arkansas
18Arizona
19Michigan
20Kansas
21Creighton
22Gonzaga
23Oklahoma
24Baylor
25St. John’s