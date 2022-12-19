COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The holiday season is here and the Ohio State women’s basketball team has plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The Buckeyes (11-0, 2-0) stay at No. 3 in the latest AP poll as one of 10 division one teams that is still undefeated. The team’s lone game over the past week was a Friday night victory over the Albany Great Danes 82-57 in Columbus.

Freshman Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 24 points to earn the Buckeyes its best start to a season in over a decade. Next up for the No. 3 Buckeyes is a Tuesday night match with South Florida in San Diego, the team’s final non-conference regular season game. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

AP Poll (Dec. 19, 2022)

1 South Carolina (28) 2 Stanford 3 Ohio State 4 Indiana 5 Notre Dame 6 North Carolina 7 NC State 8 Virginia Tech 8 UCONN 10 LSU 11 UCLA 12 Utah 13 Iowa 14 Iowa State 15 Maryland 16 Oregon 17 Arkansas 18 Arizona 19 Michigan 20 Kansas 21 Creighton 22 Gonzaga 23 Oklahoma 24 Baylor 25 St. John’s