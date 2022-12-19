COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The holiday season is here and the Ohio State women’s basketball team has plenty of reasons to celebrate.
The Buckeyes (11-0, 2-0) stay at No. 3 in the latest AP poll as one of 10 division one teams that is still undefeated. The team’s lone game over the past week was a Friday night victory over the Albany Great Danes 82-57 in Columbus.
Freshman Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 24 points to earn the Buckeyes its best start to a season in over a decade. Next up for the No. 3 Buckeyes is a Tuesday night match with South Florida in San Diego, the team’s final non-conference regular season game. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
AP Poll (Dec. 19, 2022)
|1
|South Carolina (28)
|2
|Stanford
|3
|Ohio State
|4
|Indiana
|5
|Notre Dame
|6
|North Carolina
|7
|NC State
|8
|Virginia Tech
|8
|UCONN
|10
|LSU
|11
|UCLA
|12
|Utah
|13
|Iowa
|14
|Iowa State
|15
|Maryland
|16
|Oregon
|17
|Arkansas
|18
|Arizona
|19
|Michigan
|20
|Kansas
|21
|Creighton
|22
|Gonzaga
|23
|Oklahoma
|24
|Baylor
|25
|St. John’s