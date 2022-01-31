COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has kept its spot as the No. 16 team in the country in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Buckeyes won one and lost one last week with a Thursday win over Minnesota and a heartbreaking 81-78 loss to Purdue in West Lafayette after a 20-point comeback in the second half.

Ohio State will stay in Columbus to begin February as they welcome Iowa to Value City Arena on Thursday night and Maryland on Sunday afternoon.

AP TOP 25 POLL (JAN. 24)

1 Auburn (20-1) 2 Gonzaga (17-2) 3 UCLA (16-2) 4 Purdue (18-3) 5 Kentucky (17-4) 6 Houston (18-2) 7 Arizona (17-2) 8 Baylor (18-3) 9 Duke (17-3) 10 Kansas (17-3) 11 Wisconsin (17-3) 12 Villanova (16-5) 13 Michigan State (16-4) 14 Texas Tech (16-5) 15 Providence (18-2) 16 Ohio State (13-5) 17 UCONN (15-4) 18 Illinois (15-5) 19 USC (18-3) 20 Iowa State (16-5) 21 Xavier (15-5) 22 Tennessee (14-6) 23 Texas (16-5) 24 Marquette (15-7) 25 LSU (16-5)