Ohio State releases schedule for its women’s basketball team

Ohio State’s Braxtin Miller (10) and Dorka Juhasz (14) react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game against Michigan at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 66-60. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State announced the schedule for its women’s basketball team on Monday afternoon, with the season set to tip off Wednesday at Value City Arena against Akron.

The Buckeyes went 21-12 last season. The top returning player is junior Dorka Juhasz, who averaged 13.2 points and 9.4 rebounds last season and also led the Big Ten with 10 double-doubles.

Until further notice, games will not be played in front of players’ families or fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Big Ten play opens Dec. 19 against Iowa.

Here is the complete schedule for the Ohio State women’s basketball team:

Nov. 25 – Akron

Nov. 29 – Duquesne

Dec. 6 – Northern Kentucky

Dec. 15 – St. Mary’s (CA)

Dec. 19 – Iowa

Dec. 23 – at Maryland

Dec. 31 – Michigan State

Jan. 4 – Penn State

Jan. 7 – at Illinois

Jan. 10 – Rutgers

Jan. 13 – at Iowa

Jan. 16 – at Nebraska

Jan. 21 – Michigan

Jan. 25 – Maryland

Feb. 1 – at Northwestern

Feb. 4 – at Indiana

Feb. 7 – Minnesota

Feb. 10 – at Wisconsin

Feb. 14 – Northwestern

Feb. 18 – Purdue

Feb. 21 – at Michigan

Feb. 24 – at Penn State

Feb. 27 – Indiana

March 5 or 6 – at Rutgers