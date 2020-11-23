Ohio State releases schedule for its women’s basketball team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State announced the schedule for its women’s basketball team on Monday afternoon, with the season set to tip off Wednesday at Value City Arena against Akron.
The Buckeyes went 21-12 last season. The top returning player is junior Dorka Juhasz, who averaged 13.2 points and 9.4 rebounds last season and also led the Big Ten with 10 double-doubles.
Until further notice, games will not be played in front of players’ families or fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Big Ten play opens Dec. 19 against Iowa.
Here is the complete schedule for the Ohio State women’s basketball team:
Nov. 25 – Akron
Nov. 29 – Duquesne
Dec. 6 – Northern Kentucky
Dec. 15 – St. Mary’s (CA)
Dec. 19 – Iowa
Dec. 23 – at Maryland
Dec. 31 – Michigan State
Jan. 4 – Penn State
Jan. 7 – at Illinois
Jan. 10 – Rutgers
Jan. 13 – at Iowa
Jan. 16 – at Nebraska
Jan. 21 – Michigan
Jan. 25 – Maryland
Feb. 1 – at Northwestern
Feb. 4 – at Indiana
Feb. 7 – Minnesota
Feb. 10 – at Wisconsin
Feb. 14 – Northwestern
Feb. 18 – Purdue
Feb. 21 – at Michigan
Feb. 24 – at Penn State
Feb. 27 – Indiana
March 5 or 6 – at Rutgers