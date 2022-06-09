COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has released June dates to purchase either single game tickets or a three-game mini plan.
Pick 3 mini plan on June 14 at 10:00 a.m.
Fans can build their own mini-plan by selecting one game from each of these three options:
- Arkansas State or Toledo
- Wisconsin or Iowa
- Rutgers or Indiana
Prices for the pick three mini plan will start as low as $166. Depending on availability, fans will be able to choose the best available seating from multiple price zones in Ohio Stadium to build their package.
Single-game ticket options
- June 21 at 10:00 a.m. Ohio State Alumni Association members single game presale
- June 24 at 10:00 a.m. general public single game sales
Where available, single game ticket prices will start as low as $42 and will vary across price zones and opponents.