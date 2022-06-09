COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has released June dates to purchase either single game tickets or a three-game mini plan.

Pick 3 mini plan on June 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans can build their own mini-plan by selecting one game from each of these three options:

Arkansas State or Toledo

Wisconsin or Iowa

Rutgers or Indiana

Prices for the pick three mini plan will start as low as $166. Depending on availability, fans will be able to choose the best available seating from multiple price zones in Ohio Stadium to build their package.

Single-game ticket options

June 21 at 10:00 a.m. Ohio State Alumni Association members single game presale

June 24 at 10:00 a.m. general public single game sales

Where available, single game ticket prices will start as low as $42 and will vary across price zones and opponents.