Ohio State releases 2,000 pages of emails and texts from Urban Meyer investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Friday released more than 2,000 pages of emails and text messages related to the investigation into Urban Meyer’s handling of domestic violence accusations against former Wide Receivers coach Zach Smith.

Former head coach Urban Meyer fired wide receivers coach Zach Smith in July, 2018 after allegations of domestic violence against Smith’s ex-wife surfaced.

An investigation into Urban Meyer’s handling of the situation resulted in a 3-game suspension during the 2018 season. Athletic Director Gene Smith was also suspended because of the investigation.

Text messages released Friday are part of an independent working group’s investigation. They include more than 2,000 pages of emails and text messages.

Text messages include conversations between Meyer and Athletic Department staff discussing how to best handle the situation.

Some texts also dealt with recruits and their families expressing concern about the situation.

The texts also contain information not directly related to the investigation. In one series of messages, Meyer discusses attempts by Mike Vrabel to bring Ryan Day to the Tennessee Titans. They also reveal that Zach Smith was offered a job on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

In two texts dated January 2018, one to Ohio State’s president, Meyer writes Smith was offered an assistant coaching job by Alabama, according to The Associated Press.

In a text exchange with Smith dated Jan. 18, 2018, Meyer writes: “I have personally invested far too much in u to get u in position to take next step,” according to The Associated Press.