COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave will join elite company Thursday when both Ohio State receivers are selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, which starts at 8:00 p.m. in Las Vegas.

Here’s a look at the eight Ohio State receivers drafted in the first round.

Ted Ginn Jr.

#9 overall in 2007, Miami Dolphins

14-year NFL career

412 receptions, 5,742 yards, 33 TDs

9,523 kickoff and punt return yards with 7 TDs

GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 08: Ted Ginn Jr. #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes returns the opening kickoff for a 93 yard touchdown run against the Florida Gators during the first quarter of the 2007 Tostitos BCS National Championship Game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on January 8, 2007 in Glendale, Arizona.. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Anthony Gonzalez

#32 overall in 2007, Indianapolis Colts

5-year NFL career

99 receptions, 1,307 yards, 7 TDs

COLUMBUS, 0H – SEPTEMBER 16: Anthony Gonzalez #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 16, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo By Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Santonio Holmes

#25 overall in 2006, Pittsburgh Steelers

9-year NFL career

389 receptions, 6,030 yards, 36 TDs

Super Bowl XLIII MVP with the Steelers

Santonio Holmes of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for an opening against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 24, 2005. Ohio State won 31-6. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Michael Jenkins

#29 overall in 2004, Atlanta Falcons

9-year NFL career

354 receptions, 4,427 yards, 25 TDs

TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 2: Michael Jenkins #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass over the defense of Louis Lavender #20 of the Kansas State Widcats during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl on January 2, 2004 at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

David Boston

#8 overall in 1999, Arizona Cardinals

7-year career

315 receptions, 4,699 yards, 25 TDs

7 Nov 1998: split end David Boston #9 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Spartans defeated the Buckeyes 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

Terry Glenn

#7 overall in 1996, New England Patriots

12-year NFL career

593 receptions, 8,823 yards, 44 TDs

18 Sep 1995: Wide receiver Terry Glenn of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs during a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Pitt Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ohio State won the game, 63-28. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

Joey Galloway

#8 overall in 1995, Seattle Seahawks

16-year NFL career

701 receptions, 10,950 yards, 77 TDs

Ohio State’s Joey Galloway runs eight yards for a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the third quarter of the Pigskin Classic at Anaheim, Calif., Aug. 29, 1994. Ohio State beat Fresno State, 34-10. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

Paul Warfield

#11 overall in 1964, Cleveland Browns

427 receptions, 8,565 yards, 85 TDs

1983 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee

Won 1964 World Championship with Cleveland

Former Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins great Paul Warfield poses July 30, 1983 with his picture and bust after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gus Chan)