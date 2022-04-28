COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave will join elite company Thursday when both Ohio State receivers are selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, which starts at 8:00 p.m. in Las Vegas.
Here’s a look at the eight Ohio State receivers drafted in the first round.
Ted Ginn Jr.
- #9 overall in 2007, Miami Dolphins
- 14-year NFL career
- 412 receptions, 5,742 yards, 33 TDs
- 9,523 kickoff and punt return yards with 7 TDs
Anthony Gonzalez
- #32 overall in 2007, Indianapolis Colts
- 5-year NFL career
- 99 receptions, 1,307 yards, 7 TDs
Santonio Holmes
- #25 overall in 2006, Pittsburgh Steelers
- 9-year NFL career
- 389 receptions, 6,030 yards, 36 TDs
- Super Bowl XLIII MVP with the Steelers
Michael Jenkins
- #29 overall in 2004, Atlanta Falcons
- 9-year NFL career
- 354 receptions, 4,427 yards, 25 TDs
David Boston
- #8 overall in 1999, Arizona Cardinals
- 7-year career
- 315 receptions, 4,699 yards, 25 TDs
Terry Glenn
- #7 overall in 1996, New England Patriots
- 12-year NFL career
- 593 receptions, 8,823 yards, 44 TDs
Joey Galloway
- #8 overall in 1995, Seattle Seahawks
- 16-year NFL career
- 701 receptions, 10,950 yards, 77 TDs
Paul Warfield
- #11 overall in 1964, Cleveland Browns
- 427 receptions, 8,565 yards, 85 TDs
- 1983 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee
- Won 1964 World Championship with Cleveland