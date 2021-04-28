Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams enters NCAA transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State junior wide receiver Jameson Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Last season, Williams caught nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, including a touchdown in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Clemson.

TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES



Justin Fields throws another great pass deep this time to Jameson Williams for a 45-yard TD.#CFBPlayoff | #SugarBowl pic.twitter.com/N4jbkZ1OzM — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 2, 2021

Williams was battling for a spot at wide receiver, far and away the Buckeyes’ deepest position group. This year’s wide receiver class includes returning starters Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, two incredibly talented sophomores in Julian Fleming and Jaxson Smith-Njigba and freshman standouts Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Getting playing time among those six players was going to be difficult for Williams who opted to try his luck elsewhere after two years in Columbus.

Williams hails from Saint Louis and was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Missouri for the class of 2019.