COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of Ohio State’s top receivers is coming back for his senior season.

Emeka Egbuka announced his decision Thursday morning on social media. Last season, Egbuka was third on the Buckeyes (11-2) with 515 receiving yards. He also caught four touchdown passes.

“I am returning for my senior season at Ohio State,” Egbuka wrote. “I’m looking forward to what this new year will behold!”

Egbuka would become the top returning receiver should Marvin Harrison Jr. declare for the NFL draft. Harrison, along with running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau are the last three major players yet to declare their intentions for 2024.

Egbuka topped 1,200 yards receiving and caught 12 touchdown passes in 2022, but injuries limited him to 10 games last season. He did decide to play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29, a 14-3 loss to Missouri.

Two losses to end the season led to coaching staff changes, with Matt Guerrieri becoming safeties coach and former safeties coach Perry Eliano and special teams coordinator Parker Fleming both being let go.

Ohio State is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Akron at Ohio Stadium.