COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State receiver coach Brian Hartline has been promoted to offensive coordinator, OSU announced Friday.

Hartline replaces Kevin Wilson who left the Buckeyes after six years to become the head coach at Tulsa.

On November 2, Hartline said there was a ‘low chance’ he would leave OSU.

“Go up the ladder? Go where? This is the pinnacle of the ladder,” Hartline said.

Hartline has been OSU’s receiver coach since 2018. During his five years in that role, Hartline recruited and developed the likes of Chris Olave, Garett Wilson, Paris Campbell, K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr.

“I am ready and I am really looking forward to this opportunity,” Hartline said in a statement. “Ohio State has established a premier threshold with regard to offensive output and that is something that we’ll strive to meet every day. I want to thank coach [Ryan] Day for his belief in me and for the positions he has put me in these last several years that have allowed me to succeed and grow.”

OSU coach Ryan Day also announced the following changes to the offensive staff

Keenan Bailey, on staff for the past seven years and most recently in the position of special assistant to the head coach, officially becoming the team’s new tight ends coach;

Offensive line coach Justin Frye also working as run game coordinator;

Tony Alford entering his ninth season with the program as running backs coach and also assistant head coach for the offense; and

Corey Dennis beginning his fourth season as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Hartline also recruited Carnell Tate, Noah Rogers and Brandon Inniss, three of the top 10 receivers in the class of 2023.

This is the second promotion for Hartline in as many years after he was elevated to passing game coordinator in 2022.

Hartline played for the Buckeyes from 2005 through 2008 and was a part of four Big Ten championship teams. The North Canton native spent seven seasons in the NFL, six with the Miami Dolphins and one with the Cleveland Browns. He played in 104 NFL games with 73 starts and produced 344 career receptions for 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“Brian has been successful in every football capacity for which he has been engaged,” Day said in a statement. “He figures things out quickly and he is more than ready to now transition to offensive coordinator . . . Brian has also developed his receivers at an unprecedented level and he has recruited as well or better than anyone in the country. Now he’ll be recruiting for our entire offense and I think that is something that will be really positive for our program.”