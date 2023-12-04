COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Another Ohio State football player is moving onward, but in this instance, also upward.

Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams has declared himself eligible for the NFL draft. The fourth-year senior led the Buckeyes in rushing in 2022 with 825 yards on 128 carries and scored 14 touchdowns. His 2023 campaign was marred by injuries, which limited him to 158 yards on 49 carries and three touchdowns over six games played.

After splitting carries with TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum during the early parts of the season, Williams churned out 62 yards on 24 carries and scored a touchdown in a 20-12 victory over Penn State. His season ended after the Nittany Lions game when he underwent a procedure on his knee.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 21: Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Williams said in a released statement via social media, “It has been an honor and privilege to play at Ohio State. I would like to start by thanking the university and The Best Damn Band in the land and the best damn fans in the land for the opportunity to play for you.”

The Buckeyes also will be without QB Kyle McCord and WR Julian Fleming in 2024. Both players announced Monday they will enter the NCAA transfer portal this week.