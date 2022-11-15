COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With just two games to go in the regular season, Ohio State has kept its stronghold in the coveted top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) was ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday, alongside Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (No. 3), and TCU (No. 4) in the playoff positions. No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 LSU are considered the first two teams outside of the playoff positions.

This is the second week in a row the last four unbeaten teams in the FBS occupy the playoff spots but that might not last for much longer.

The Buckeyes will play its final road regular season game of 2022 this Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. Rival Michigan hosts Illinois on Saturday as the Wolverines also look to stay unbeaten.

Ohio State and Michigan are set to play on Nov. 26 in Columbus and each could go into that game with an 11-0 overall record.

College Football Playoff Rankings (NOV. 15, 2022)

1Georgia
2Ohio State
3Michigan
4TCU
5Tennessee
6LSU
7USC
8Alabama
9Clemson
10Utah
11Penn State
12Oregon
13North Carolina
14Ole Miss
15Kansas State
16UCLA
17Washington
18Notre Dame
19Florida State
20UCF
21Tulane
22Oklahoma State
23Oregon State
24NC State
25Cincinnati