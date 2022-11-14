COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team was rewarded for its fantastic start to the 2022-23 season in the first regular season Associated Press poll.

The Buckeyes (2-0) were ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Poll after an upset win over No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 in its opener in Columbus and an 18-point victory over Boston College on Sunday.

The six spot jump for OSU in the rankings was the highest of any team this week.

Multiple OSU players have gotten off to strong starts for Kevin McGuff’s side. Senior guard Taylor Mikesell shined in the opening win against the Lady Vols with 25 points while shooting 50% from the floor. Four of her teammates scored in double-figured in that victory.

On Sunday against Boston College, senior Rebeka Mikulasikova led the team in scoring posting 23 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double while senior guard Jacy Sheldon notched a program-tying record 11 steals along with 14 points. Sheldon is averaging 14 points, 5 assists, and 9.5 steals after two games.

This week, Ohio State begins a four-game stretch in its home state beginning on Thursday in Athens against the Ohio Bobcats. The Buckeyes will host McNeese State at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

AP Poll (Nov. 14, 2022)

1 South Carolina (30) 2 Stanford 3 Texas 4 Iowa 5 UCONN 6 Louisville 7 Iowa State 8 Ohio State 9 Notre Dame 10 NC State 11 Tennessee 12 Indiana 13 North Carolina 14 Virginia Tech 15 LSU 16 Oklahoma 17 Baylor 18 Arizona 19 Maryland 20 Creighton 21 Oregon 22 Nebraska 23 Michigan 24 Villanova 25 Utah