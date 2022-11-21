COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After expanding its record to 4-0, the Ohio State women’s basketball team just keeps on moving up in the national rankings.

The Buckeyes (4-0) were ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Poll after dominant wins over Ohio and McNeese State by 30 and 56 points, respectively. In the last two weeks, OSU has jumped up ten spots in the AP poll and is now considered one of the top-four teams in the country.

AP’s rankings had drastic changed after three teams in the top-four of last week’s poll lost. No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Texas, and No. 4 Iowa all lost with the Cardinal staying put at 2, the Longhorns dropping 16 spots, and the Hawkeyes going down to No. 9.

Ohio State continued its rampant scoring over the past week, scoring over 82 points in all four games to start the season. Four players reached double-figured on Thursday against Ohio with five hitting at least on Sunday versus McNeese State.

The good news didn’t stop there for basketball fans in Columbus as the NCAA announced the city was chosen to host the 2027 Women’s Final Four at Nationwide Arena.

The Scarlet & Gray will look to stay unbeaten as they host Wright State on Wednesday at Value City Arena at 3 p.m. The Buckeyes will conclude the Thanksgiving weekend in Columbus against North Alabama at 1 p.m.

AP Poll (Nov. 21, 2022)

1 South Carolina (29) 2 Stanford 3 UCONN 4 Ohio State 5 Iowa State 6 Indiana 7 Notre Dame 8 North Carolina 9 Iowa 10 Louisville 11 Virginia Tech 12 LSU 13 NC State 14 Maryland 15 Arizona 16 Creighton 17 Utah 18 Oregon 19 Texas 20 UCLA 21 Baylor 22 Michigan 23 Tennessee 23 Villanova 25 Kansas State